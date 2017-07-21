Many Animal Species Are In Danger!

FOOTLOOSE AND…

While it won’t happen tomorrow, there are, unfortunately, several animal groups in danger of extinction.

The National Academy of Science warns that popular animals like the giraffe are part of a “global epidemic” caused in large part by human destruction of animal habitats.

Study findings indicate dozens of land vertebrates (mammals, reptiles, birds and amphibians) are currently going through declines in numbers. For example, cheetahs have declined to about 7,000, African lions have dropped by 43 percent in less than 25 years, and giraffes show no more than 100,000 worldwide.

Two vertebrae species normally become just memories every year, say the experts. They also point out that more than 200 species have disappeared in the past 100 years.

Deforestation for agriculture and pollution are two additional factors of the problem. Climate change adds to this very troubling mix.

Solutions are not easily available for the problems, but this recent study goes a long way to explain some details. Perhaps what our world really needs is a comprehensive global organization devoted to the issue. Time is running out!