Deborah Burggraaf Announces Latest Book, ‘The Lovebug Connection’

Local author and retired middle school teacher Deborah Burggraaf, a 2013 and 2014 FAPA Silver Medal author, has announced the release of her 11th book, The Lovebug Connection.

The Lovebug Connection follows Burggraaf’s 10th book, Sasha’s Birthday Party.

Sasha’s Birthday Party was well received by children, parents and teachers, and Burggraaf anticipates the same positive response for The Lovebug Connection.

Burggraaf has once again teamed up with illustrator Matthew Lumsden, a graphic artist from Boca Raton, to create an informative and entertaining story about the swarms of black flies, commonly known as “lovebugs,” that swarm South Florida annually.

The central characters in the book are the lovebugs, along with the beautifully illustrated stages of the black flies, and the locals who have to learn to adapt to the annual flights of these smoky, black beauties each year.

The Lovebug Connection shows the reader the delicate flights of these attached black flies, and explains the positive affect that they have, as they provide nutrients back into the Earth during their brief life cycles.

Lumsden, the illustrator and graphic designer, takes the reader from a bird’s-eye view to behind the windshield of an automobile, as he playfully paints his colorful pictures with profound beauty.

With vibrant colors reflecting the authentic flight of the lovebugs, Lumsden and Burggraaf excite the readers with each page turned.

For more information, visit www.dburgg.com.