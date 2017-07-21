CAFCI Youth Talent Show

AFCI will present its annual Youth Talent Show: Stars of Tomorrow on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Crestwood Middle School auditorium (64 Sparrow Drive, Royal Palm Beach).

Auditions will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harvin Center (1030 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach) for performers ages 5 to 21.

Admission to the talent show is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 12. Refreshments will be on sale. Proceeds will benefit the CAFCI Student Assistance Fund.

For additional information, contact CAFCI at cafci@bellsouth.net or (561) 790-4002, Nadine at (561) 351-6895, Clover at (561) 596-1748 or Junette at (561) 346-2353.