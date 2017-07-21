Calendar For July 21 – July 27, 2017

Saturday, July 22

• MNM Productions will present the musical Company through Sunday, Aug. 6 in the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• The Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, July 22. For more info., visit www.palmbeachsummerbeerfest.com.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike on the Apoxee Wilderness Trail (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Saturday, July 22 at 8 a.m. Call Joe Rosenberg at (561) 859-1954 for more info.

• Royal Palm Beach Commons Park will host Bark in the Park at the Commons Dog Park on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Enjoy dog demonstrations, dog training, vendors, refreshments and giveaways. Call (561) 753-1138 for more info.

• The Mall at Wellington Green will host a MallStars Kids Club Summer Party on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m. in the Grand Court with entertainment, snacks, crafts and a special gift. For more info., visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

• The Okeeheelee Nature Center will host a Nature Walk on Saturday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. Go on a free guided nature walk through the pine flatwoods forest and learn about the plants and animals that live there. Call (561) 233-1400 for more information.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Dig Those Fossils!” for ages 6 to 11 on Saturday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. Dig into archaeology and excavation with the Gem & Mineral Society of the Palm Beaches. Learn about archaeology and find your very own fossils in a hands-on activity. Dress to get messy. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Reading Circle for adults on Saturday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. Share new titles and favorite books with other readers and discover new books and bestsellers to take home. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Sisterhood of Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) Jewish Film Night will show the dramatic comedy The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz starring Richard Dreyfuss and Randy Quaid on Saturday July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org for more info.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a free Beatles tribute concert on Saturday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The band Simply Tina will bring its Tina Turner tribute show at Suri West (13410 South Shore Blvd., Wellington) on Saturday, July 22 at 9 p.m. For more info., call (561) 795-0080.

Monday, July 24

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Coloring Club for ages 2 and up on Monday, July 24 at 2:30 p.m. Drop in and color your favorite characters, designs and more. Worksheets and coloring sheets will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Craftapalooza for ages 2 to 8 on Monday, July 24 at 3 p.m. Create multiple crafts from fun selections. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to show off, battle, trade and make new friends, or try your hand at a Pokécraft. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Tuesday, July 25

• The Palm Beach County Community Services Department, the Homeless and Housing Alliance, and the Homeless Advisory Board will host a forum to report progress on Palm Beach County’s Ten-Year Plan to End Homelessness and to galvanize stakeholders around short-term goals to end chronic homelessness and veteran homelessness by the end of 2018 on Tuesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vista Center (2300 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach). Call Wendy Tippett at (561) 355-4772 for more info.

• The Okeeheelee Nature Center will host a Story Time on Tuesday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 to 5. Introduce little ones to Mother Nature through stories. Class activities may include live animals, games, nature walks and crafts specifically designed for toddlers and preschoolers. The cost is $2 per child. Call (561) 233-1400 to RSVP.

• A Senior Symposium and lunch-and-learn event will be held Tuesday, July 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wellington Community Center. The author of the award-winning book Oh My God, I’m Getting Older and So Is My Mom will provide an insightful and humorous discussion on the aging highway. To register, call (561) 753-2476.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Lego Master Builders Day for all ages on Tuesday, July 25 at 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Build, play and challenge yourself at Lego stations with games, activities, mazes and free design. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Paper Dolls for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, July 25 at 2:30 p.m. Create a paper doll to look like you, or any of your favorite characters. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Bridge Building Challenge for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesday, July 25 at 2:30 p.m. A representative from the Palm Beach County 4-H Club will lead a challenge to design and create model bridges using everyday materials. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host a GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math & Science) Club meeting on Tuesday, July 25 at 5 p.m. The theme of the meeting will be “Phenomenal Physics.” For more info., visit www.sfsciencecenter.org/stem-studio-gems.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Zen Doodling for Adults on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. Join in an hour of doodling in the Zentangle style. Meditate and relax while creating works of art. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “Trivia Time: Myth & Magic” for all ages on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. It’s Harry Potter vs. Percy Jackson as fantasy and myth collide in a magical trivia battle. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

Wednesday, July 26

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a book discussion on The End of Eddy by Édouard Louis for adults on Wednesday, July 26 at 2 p.m. Join in a discussion of this widely acclaimed autobiographical novel. Pick up a copy when you register. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Full STEAM Ahead with the Palm Beach Model Railroaders” for ages 8 to 15 on Wednesday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. Are you into trains? Meet members of the Palm Beach Model Railroaders, who will share their passion for trains. Be introduced to the hobby of model railroading and explore actual model trains. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Musical Toddlers & Tykes for children under 4 on Wednesday, July 26 at 3 p.m. Do you love story time songs? Join in a jam session with your favorites. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host How to Adult: Cooking Basics for ages 14 and up on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Work as a team to learn how to safely chop, dice and slice your way to affordable, tasty and healthy meals on the stovetop, in the toaster oven and in the microwave. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• Wellington officials and PBSO deputies will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Stonegate on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Call (561) 791-4764 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a book discussion on Bastard Out of Carolina by Dorothy Allison for adults on Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy at the research services desk. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Thursday, July 27

• The Zumbathon Family Fun & Fitness Concert will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 27 with proceeds benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Digital Vibez and Eat Better Live Better. For more info., call Wil Romelus at (561) 244-9983 or visit www.digitalvibez.org/zumbathon-2k17.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Coloring for Adults: DIY Coasters for ages 16 and up on Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. Whether you’ll be sipping cocktails at a barbecue or sweet tea on your porch this summer, give your gatherings flair with hand-colored coasters. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Building Better Readers Book Discussion featuring The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate for grades three to six on Thursday, July 27 at 2:30 p.m. Copies are available at the children’s services desk. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Build a Magical World With Brent Gregory for all ages on Thursday, July 27 at 3 p.m. Celebrate the summer with amazing magic, audience participation, music and more. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, July 27 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a free concert by That ’70s Band at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

Friday, July 28

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host The Artist Academy: Jackson Pollock for ages 7 and up on Friday, July 28 at 3 p.m. Discover this colorful artist, learn about the techniques and ideas behind his art, and then create artwork inspired by his unique splashy style. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Barnes & Noble store in Wellington will hold a Campfire Pajama Party with crafts, games and songs to sing on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a free screening of the movie La La Land on Friday, July 28 at 8:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Saturday, July 29

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will host an easy clip and walk around the Okeeheelee Park Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• Royal Palm Beach Commons Park will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk for all ages on Saturday, July 29 with a 9 a.m. start time. Bring family, friends, dogs and baby strollers. Free refreshments and giveaways will be available. Call (561) 790-5149 for more info.

• The Okeeheelee Nature Center will host Canoeing 101 on Saturday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m. for ages 10 and up. Learn the basics of how to safely canoe in this two-hour program. All equipment is provided. The cost is $10 per participant. Call (561) 233-1400 to RSVP.

• The grand opening of the new dog park at John Prince Park (2520 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth) will be held Saturday, July 29. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m., followed by a pooch party. Visit www.pbcparks.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Rock Painting for adults on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Have you seen the painted rocks hiding around town? Paint your own rocks to hide and spread joy to others. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Breaking the Code!” for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, July 29 at 3 p.m. Explore popular web sites to help get you started in the world of coding. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Maltz Jupiter Theater will present James and the Giant Peach, featuring students in grades three through five, on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 and 9 p.m. For more info., call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org.

• Demetrius Klein Dance Company/DIYProjects will present the Fat Basset Film Festival: Dance Shorts, an evening of short dance films, on Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church (1300 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach). For more info., visit www.dkdcdiyprojects.org or call Tracy Simkowitz at (561) 758-8726.

Sunday, July 30

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Book Chat on The Jungle by Upton Sinclair for adults on Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. Join in a staff-led discussion. Copies of the book are available. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Monday, July 31

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Adult Coloring on Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.