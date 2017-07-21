Casino Night At PBA Hall July 28

The Palm Beach County Economic Crime Unit will host its second annual Casino Night Fundraiser on Friday, July 28 to raise money for law enforcement scholarships.

The event will be held at the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Hall (2100 N. Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach) from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Erin Giannotti at (561) 688-4076 or giannottie@pbso.org. Tickets include gaming chips, hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets.