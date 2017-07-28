FLARA Group To Meet Aug. 7

The Florida Alliance for Retired Americans, Western Communities Chapter, will meet Monday, Aug. 7 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church (12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington). The business meeting starts at noon, and new members are always welcome. The program begins at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Royal Palm Beach Councilman Jeff Hmara and Royal Palm Beach Senior Advisory Board Member Judith Kohler will report on the findings and recommendations of the RPB Senior Advisory Committee. For more information, call Nancy Tanner at (561) 793-9677.