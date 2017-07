Florida Power & Light Company employees packed We Care Packages during the company’s Christmas in July packaging event with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in Lake Worth on July 8. Forgotten Soldiers Outreach is a local nonprofit that sends care packages year-round to deployed servicemen and servicewomen. Weeks prior to the event, FPL employees conducted supply drives at various FPL locations and raised money to pay for shipping costs. Photo courtesy Robert Madrid/FPL