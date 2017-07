Shulamit Hadassah invites you and a new bra to a decorating party Wednesday, Aug 16. Each decorated bra represents the thousands of women saved through Hadassah’s breast cancer research and awareness programs. The decorated bras will be displayed during the Uplift Project Fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 18. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Helene at (561) 512-3172 or coolmama18@hotmail.com.