Keep Cool With A Sweet Treat From Royal Palm Ice Cream Shop

There are few things that can cool you down during the hot Florida summer like a nice scoop of ice cream — and a new store in Royal Palm Beach is open to keep people cool and satisfied this summer, and all year round.

Royal Palm Ice Cream is located in the Royal Plaza North, just two doors down from Little Caesars in Royal Palm Beach. In fact, the two locations share the same owners, Starla and David McCarty.

The McCartys opened Royal Palm Ice Cream on May 22, and have been delighting customers ever since.

“We picked this location because it was close to our other business,” David said, adding that there was also a lack of ice cream stores in the area. “Why not bring them a little variety?”

Pizza and ice cream naturally go together, he said, and providing both to the local community seemed like the perfect idea.

“Why not bring in the best of both worlds to this plaza?” Starla said.

Customers can enjoy their pizza, then finish with a sweet treat — any one of the 44 flavors of ice cream, no-sugar-added ice cream, hard-packed yogurt, soft-serve yogurt, sorbet, sherbet or ices. With 20 toppings, the possibilities, and combinations, are nearly endless.

“We can give dinner and dessert at a value, where a family of four can go to Little Caesars, and come here and get ice cream, for about $25,” David said.

“We sell premium ice cream without the premium price,” Starla added.

Many customers have been excited to discover that Royal Palm Ice Cream is utilizing ice cream from the Ice Cream Club. The Ice Cream Club, established in 1982, is a premium, high-quality ice cream made just for ice cream shops that is not available in convenience or grocery stores. The next closest location serving up the popular ice cream brand is in Manalapan, Starla said.

When they were deciding what kind of ice cream to serve, the McCarty’s evaluated many different companies and chose the Ice Cream Club because of its high-quality product, extensive variety of flavors and fresh taste. The quality and variety won them over, as did the brand’s loyal following.

The Ice Cream Club’s ice cream is award-winning, certified kosher and made in Boynton Beach.

The McCartys are enjoying the freedom associated with owning a mom-and-pop shop. Starla is making gifts, they have someone who makes ice cream cakes, there’s a candy bar at the store, as well as specialty popcorn. Ice cream cakes can be custom-made with any flavor on offer. Pints and quarts are available for takeout.

Royal Palm Ice Cream serves up milkshakes, sundaes, cups, cones, smoothies, malts and floats, with endless possibilities between the flavors and toppings.

There’s always music, or the television, playing, offering a warm and cozy backdrop to the sweet shop atmosphere. The location can host birthday parties, groups and even camps.

Royal Palm Ice Cream already has devoted regulars. As the owners rotate different flavors in and out, customers have provided feedback, noting their favorites and preferences.

Always ask, if you don’t see the flavor you’re looking for, Starla said, explaining that rotating the flavors is a bigger challenge than one would expect. They just might have the coveted flavor in the back, and if enough people ask, they can switch something else out.

With intimate seating and USB outlets, Royal Palm Ice Cream offers quality, convenience and fun for all ages. Be sure to ask about their loyalty program, too.

Royal Palm Ice Cream is located at 11328 Okeechobee Blvd., Suite 6. For more info., visit www.royalpalmicecream.com, www.facebook.com/royalpalmicecream or call (561) 268-2979.

ABOVE: David and Starla McCarty own Royal Palm Ice Cream, which opened recently on Okeechobee Blvd.