Kovner Scholars Accepted At Top Universities

Ten students from Palm Beach and Martin counties were recipients of the Kovner Opportunity Scholarships and will be attending Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Columbia, Brown, Notre Dame, the University of Florida and the University of California at Berkeley.

The Kovner Opportunity Scholarships not only include up to $10,000 in college scholarship funds for four years, but also included professional college counseling services to help the students realize their potential by being accepted into some of the nation’s top universities.

The students include five from the Dreyfoos School of the Arts: Valentina Diaz, attending the University of California at Berkeley; Hannah Glas, attending the University of Florida Honors College; Olivia Perez, attending the University of Notre Dame; Michael Wang, attending Columbia; and Jack Yan, attending Harvard. Also receiving scholarships are: Rachel Imru of Suncoast High School attending Harvard, Swochchanda Shrestha of Suncoast High School attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Jared Kushner of Jupiter High School attending the University of Florida Honors College, Kristina Sura of South Fork High School attending Brown University, and Oscar Sura of South Fork High School attending Stanford University.

The students will continue to receive advice and counseling while in college as part of their status as Kovner scholarship recipients.

“We are thrilled to be supporting these great young scholars to help them achieve their dreams and look forward to watching them become doctors, engineers, senators and leaders in this community and beyond,” said Suzie Kovner, co-chair of the Kovner Foundation.

For more information, visit www.thekovnerfoundation.org.