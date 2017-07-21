LGLA Meeting Set For July 27

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association (LGLA) will meet Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd.). The speaker for the evening will discuss native plants that are friendly to horses. Come prepared to ask questions.

All residents are welcome to attend and share time with their neighbors. The public is welcome, but only LGLA members can make motions or vote on a motion. For more info., contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.