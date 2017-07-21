Local Players Flock To Keiser Elite QB/Receiver Camp

Keiser University’s football program hosted a one-day elite quarterback and wide receiver camp on Sunday, July 16. Sixty-five players from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach participated in the event.

The camp was designed to give youth and high school athletes the chance to improve on their individual skill sets to prepare them for the fall season. Keiser will enter its first year with the new Seahawk program under the direction of head coach Doug Socha, who worked with the quarterbacks most of the day.

Players ranged in age from just 8 years old to high school seniors. Some of the Seahawk commits were on the fields throughout the day assisting with drills and training to hone their skills as well.

Keiser quarterback and Palm Beach Gardens alum Eli Matthews participated in the drills and worked alongside the younger quarterbacks. Wellington alum and Keiser linebacker commit Isaac Adonis assisted with the training.

Keiser receiver Ja’vonte Mosley also trained with the campers. Mosley is a Royal Palm Beach alum. He looks forward to suiting up as a Seahawk in the fall.

“This camp will help me to work hard and develop my skills,” he said. “My goal is to get better every day.”

Some local high school athletes also participated in the camp. Wellington senior quarterback Connor Rogers welcomed the extra training. “This is great to be here,” he said. “It gives us a chance to work on the things we need to improve on, especially for the upcoming season, because we have a very tough schedule this year and we want to be ready.”

Wellington receiving duo Balitan Celestin and Miles Kalish were also at the camp, and had the opportunity to work with their quarterback as well as others from around South Florida. “It has been a great day so far,” said Kalish, a Wellington transfer from Royal Palm Beach. “I’m really excited for the fall season and hope to get better by working with the other players.”

Celestin, at 6-foot-2, played an integral role on the Wolverine defense last season. This fall, the junior looks to play a bigger role on the offense.

“This is a great camp,” he said. “Practicing next to the other players makes us train harder, and with the coaches watching and helping us, it will make us better for the fall.”

The one-day-only camp provided field work where players received specific training for their positions and classroom training focusing on the tactical aspect of the game to bring the whole day together. Keiser has been hosting various camps through the summer with the goal of providing cutting-edge training.

The Seahawks kick off their inaugural year as an official NAIA varsity sport. Local high school football players continue to train through the summer in preparation for their fall season starting in August.

To learn more about on the Keiser University football program, visit www.kuseahawks.com.