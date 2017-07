Pierce Hammock Elementary School in The Acreage will hold a “Meet Your Teacher” event Friday, Aug. 11 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come in and meet your teacher, bring in your supplies, see your new classroom, check bus routes, receive your car number and more. Parents can also place money into lunch accounts and register for after care. For more information, call (561) 633-4500.