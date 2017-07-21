Movie Night At Amphitheater

Christ Community Church will host a movie night at the Wellington Amphitheater on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Prince of Egypt will be the feature presentation, and it is open to all families in Wellington and the western communities free of charge.

The church will also provide complimentary refreshments — water, Gatorade, coffee and ice pops — to everyone in attendance.

“At our church, we often say that it is ‘better together,’ not always easier, but better,” Pastor Peter Bartuska said. “Our hope for this evening is that you will enjoy your time together with the larger community as we celebrate God’s provision for the nation of Israel.”

Christ Community Church is a member of the Presbyterian Church of America and worships at 10 a.m. every Sunday at the Renaissance Charter School at Wellington, located at 3200 State Road 7. For more info., visit www.cccpalmbeach.com.