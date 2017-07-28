New Senior Living Community To Host Job Fair In Wellington Aug. 1-2

With the luxurious new Atria at the Villages of Windsor senior living rental community nearing completion, its operator, Atria Senior Living, will host a job fair Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 to select a team of more than 50 talented, service-oriented people for a wide range of available positions.

The job fair at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) will welcome applicants from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug, 2.

One of the nation’s leading operators of independent and assisted living and memory care communities with 190 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Atria Senior Living is seeking full-time and part-time hourly staff members for the new $105 million community located at Hypoluxo and Lyons roads in the Lake Worth area.

“We’re looking to hire a team of staff members and several department heads now for Atria at Villages of Windsor, a community that is raising the bar for luxury and quality in independent and assisted living and memory care residences in Palm Beach County,” said Michael Brown Jr., executive director of the new community. “In its design, amenities, cuisine and service level, Atria at the Villages of Windsor will create a lifestyle our residents would expect to find at a five-star hotel. That means we’re seeking enthusiastic, committed, service-oriented people for our team.”

The job fair will hire for positions ranging from medical technology, program specialist and caregivers, to culinary, wait staff and restaurant manager, concierge, maintenance and office staff. With competitive compensation and benefits, Atria Senior Living looks for team members who value the wisdom and perspective the community’s senior residents will bring. The company invests in its employees’ career success, Brown said, with ongoing training, tuition assistance and recognition programs.

At completion by year-end, Atria at the Villages of Windsor expects to employ a total of 150 full-time staff, plus additional part-time positions. For information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/AtriaVillagesOfWindsor.