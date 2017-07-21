PBAU Promotes Area Residents

Dr. E. Randolph Richards, provost and chief academic officer at Palm Beach Atlantic University, recently announced the promotion of two area residents who serve on the faculty.

Assistant Professor Keysha L. Bryant of West Palm Beach was promoted to associate professor of pharmacy practice. She received her Pharm.D. from Florida A&M University and an MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2013. She came to the university in 2007.

Associate Professor Victor A. Copan of Wellington was promoted to professor of ministry, leadership and biblical studies. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia International University, master’s degrees in arts and divinity degrees from Trinity International University and a Ph.D. from the University of Vienna. He came to the university in 2004.

Palm Beach Atlantic University is a private, independent university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees in West Palm Beach, Orlando and online.