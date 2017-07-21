PBSC Enhances Career Programs In The Glades

Two career programs, welding and cosmetology, at Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade campus are rolling out new options to better meet student needs.

Given the popularity of the evening welding program and the demand for welders in the Glades, college administrators saw the need for a new daytime welding program on the Belle Glade campus. Classes began on Monday, July 10.

Students can complete the daytime welding program in under a year, while the evening program takes about 16 months. However, like the evening program, daytime students also will graduate with employer-recognized certifications from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and will be eligible for certification from the American Welding Society. The daytime welding program qualifies for federal financial aid, and students meeting certain criteria may receive tuition support from CareerSource Palm Beach County.

PBSC welding graduates are qualified to work anywhere in the world, but according to program director Dr. Gloria McAllister, those who stay in the Belle Glade area can earn $60,000 or more beginning their first year in the workforce.

“There’s a big demand for welders, and with the targeted training and certifications our students earn, they can command an excellent salary right out of the gate,” McAllister said.

After a year-long hiatus to plan program enhancements, the Belle Glade campus cosmetology program is open again for enrollment and promises to be better than ever. Classes start Wednesday, Aug. 23, and financial aid options are available to those who qualify.

During the past year, the Belle Glade staff revamped the entire program. Students will be taught by new cosmetology instructors and train in the campus’ modern salon facility. The program takes about a year to complete and develops students’ mastery of hair, skin and nail care through a combination of lectures, demonstrations and daily hands-on practice. Graduates are eligible to apply for the state license required to work in Florida salons.

“We’re very excited to be bringing this program back to the community,” McAllister said. “We’ve taken a thorough look at the program and will provide a better program that’s state-of-the-art to our students and to our customers.”

For more information about these and other trade and industry programs on the Belle Glade campus, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/programs/trades-bg. Prospective students can also contact McAllister at (561) 993-1175 or e-mail mcallisg@palmbeachstate.edu.