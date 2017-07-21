PBSC Freezes Tuition For Sixth Year In A Row

Tuition at Palm Beach State College will not increase for the sixth straight year, maintaining the college’s standing as one of the most affordable higher education institutions in the state.

The board of trustees approved the college’s $129.9 million general fund budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. It calls for in-state tuition and fees to remain at $101 (including $76.92 for tuition) per credit hour or $303 for a three-credit-hour course. Tuition and fees for postsecondary adult vocational program courses are fixed at $83.40 per credit hour and $2.78 per contact hour. The cost of bachelor’s degree courses, regulated by the Florida Legislature, remains at $122.85 per credit hour or $368.55 for a three-credit-hour class.

“It’s good for the students this year,’’ said Richard Becker, vice president of administration and business services, who presented the budget to the trustees at their meeting July 11.

While technology and capital improvement fees rose slightly twice, and the student activity fee rose once, Palm Beach State’s tuition has remained flat for six years.

The move by trustees helps keep the cost of a college education affordable for students and their families, which has been an initiative pushed by Gov. Rick Scott. It also comes in the midst of growing dialogue about the mounting national student loan debt.

“It’s definitely a great decision by the board to maintain tuition the same way,’’ said David Hernandez, who is completing his one-year term as student trustee.

