Program On Native Plants For Equestrian Properties

A free presentation, “Horse Sense: Native Plants for Equestrian Properties,” will take place at the Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. The program will offer an enlightening look at how native plants can enhance your landscape and paddock areas. The presentation will cover the benefits of planting and preserving native plants — for you, your horses and the environment. Topics include suitable native plants and their uses, and how to identify some plants that are toxic to horses. Get a voucher for two free three-gallon native plants, while supplies last. The speaker will be Adrienne Deutsch, program assistant for the Native Canopy Education Program and a former dressage competitor. Pre-registration is encouraged; call (561) 681-4155 to reserve a spot.