Quilters Guild Announces 2017-18 Board

The Palm Beach County Quilters Guild recently announced its new board for 2017-18, including President Lorie Stinson, Vice President Carol Portilla, Secretary Catherine Ast, Assistant Secretary Marcia Drake, Treasurer Dawn Fortuna, Assistant Treasurer Donna Jesse and Historian Fran Hathaway.

The Palm Beach County Quilters Guild was founded in 1985 to promote knowledge of and interest in quilt-making. As a not-for-profit, the guild loves to give back to its community, donating 200-plus quilts a year to many local community organizations.

The Palm Beach County Quilters Guild is open to everyone interested in quilts, from quilt-makers to quilt appreciators.

The guild meets monthly on the fourth Saturday at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon, and, if scheduled, a special class or outreach program starts at 12:30 p.m., following the meeting.

To join the guild, or for more information, call Stinson at (561) 790-5245 or visit the group’s web site at www.palmbeachcountyquiltersguild.com.