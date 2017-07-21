Retired Firefighter Launches Personal Property Business

With a background as a firefighter, business owner and years of corporate employment, Dwight and Connie Saxon of Wellington have combined their experience to develop Saxon’s Inventory to provide a home and business personal property inventory service.

Always a desire to serve others, Dwight began his adult life in the U.S. Army, followed by 30 years serving Palm Beach County as a firefighter/driver/EMT and step-up lieutenant working at the busiest fire station in the county. He has an extensive background of responding to others’ needs. He also saw the variety of losses people face on a daily basis and realized then how important it is to have an up-to-date record of all you own.

Owning a business is not new to Dwight. He owned Saxon Archives, a record storage, document shredding and document scanning facility for more than 20 years. Connie shared in the success of Saxon Archives, as she brought a professional background that includes more than 23 years as a service representative.

Always seeking a way to serve the community, Dwight is a long-term member of the Executives’ Association of the Palm Beaches and the Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Leatherheads (FOOLS). He is the founding member of the Palm Beach County Firefighters Retiree Association and a board member of Pandora’s Kids.

With their combined experience as entrepreneurs and the knowledge Dwight gained as a firefighter, one might wonder why they chose to become a licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals instead of creating this business on their own.

“Since we’ve been through it before, Connie and I know what it takes to create a web site, learn the industry, develop processes and establish procedures,” Dwight said. “I saw the value of this business package, which enabled me to concentrate on building my business from day one.”

For more information, visit www.saxonsinventory.com.