Common landscaping mistakes can cost homeowners and community associations money, deplete water reserves and harm the environment. For instance, many people don’t know that common methods for pruning trees can actually make these plants more likely to fail in a storm.

To help remedy this situation, the Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension Service is offering “Save Money on Your Landscape,” a free three-week certificate course on how to manage yards and/or common areas cost effectively while protecting Florida’s natural resources.

The course is designed for residents, community association managers, members of community association boards and landscape committees, master gardeners, and anyone with an interest in landscape maintenance. Participants can take just one or two classes, or take all three and earn a certificate of completion.

Classes will be held at Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension, Exhibit Hall A (559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach) on Wednesdays, Aug. 2, 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be repeated on Saturdays, Aug. 5, 12, and 19, also from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Topics will include how to save money on irrigation or electric bills, how to identify and manage weeds, and how to diagnose common landscape disorders.

For more information, call Candace Smith at (561) 233-1759. Pre-registration is encouraged.