School Supply Drive At Dollar Tree Until Aug. 10

Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree have joined forces for the ninth year to collect school supplies for military children through the national nonprofit’s Back-to-School Brigade.

The supplies can be purchased by customers at Dollar Tree stores and placed in collection boxes in each store through Aug. 10.

Dollar Tree has stores throughout the area, including those located on South Dixie Highway, North Military Trail, South Military Trail and Southern Blvd.

Operation Homefront will distribute the supplies to military children at more than 50 Back-to-School Brigade expos and at numerous additional local community partner events across the nation in July and August.

For more information about the Back-to-School Brigade, visit www.operationhomefront.org/backtoschool.