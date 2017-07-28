Smart Couples Class Starts Aug. 7

The Palm Beach County Extension UF/IFAS will offer a five-part workshop on relationships entitled “Elevate: Taking Your Relationship to the Next Level.” The free course is designed for couples who are married, dating, cohabiting or engaged.

Sessions will be held on Monday evenings from Aug. 7 through Sept. 11, excluding Sept. 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Extension Office (559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach). Registration is required.

The fun workshops will help couples improve their communication skills and strengthen their relationships. A light meal will be provided, and participants may be eligible to receive gift cards.

Funding for this class is provided by the United States Department of Health & Human Services, Administration for Children and Families. For more information, or to register, visit www.smartcouples.org, and click on “Classes and Events,” or call (561) 233-1742.