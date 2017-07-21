Vinceremos Client Reels In Big Fish At Tournament

Volunteers, staff and supporters of the Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center are excited that Michael Mummert, an 11-year client of Vinceremos with cerebral palsy, won the Largest Fish category in the recent “Big Dog & Fat Cat” fishing tournament.

The tournament was held at the Sailfish Marina on Singer Island. The event benefits 10 local charities and featured 239 boats competing for kingfish, dolphin and wahoo.

Mummert is an avid fisherman and was fishing on the boat Double Play when he caught a 65.9-pound Wahoo to win the Largest Fish prize.

“The self-confidence that helped create Michael’s eagerness to participate in a fishing tournament is among the characteristics instilled by Vinceremos,” said Susan Guinan, director of development at Vinceremos.

Vinceremos clients include children and adults with developmental, physical and psychological disabilities. Its staff includes therapeutic riding instructors, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

For more information, visit www.vinceremos.org.