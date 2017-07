The Women of the Western Communities will hold a Paint Night at Oak Bistro & Wine Bar on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Attendees will be painting cut-outs that can be hung. There will be delicious food, craft beers and wine available to purchase either before or during the event, as well as raffles. All proceeds go toward the YWCA Harmony House and the WWC Scholarship Fund. For more information, or to RSVP, visit www.facebook.com/womenofthewesterncommunities.