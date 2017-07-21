Zaxby’s Restaurant Opening Soon In Royal Palm Beach

With construction nearly finished, a Zaxby’s restaurant will be opening soon at 1005 N. State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach. A fan favorite for chicken fingers and wings, the new fast-casual restaurant is scheduled to open later this summer.

This will be the second Zaxby’s store for licensee Jerome Byrd. “Royal Palm Beach has been extremely helpful in making this project a reality,” Byrd said. “The amount of excitement from the residents has been fabulous, and the response we have seen on social media has been overwhelming. Everyone has been extremely supportive, and we cannot wait to open our doors and have them come dine with us.”

With seating for 55, the new 3,800-square-foot location will reflect the Zaxby’s farmhouse design. Highlighting the brand’s commitment to its guests’ overall dining experience, the layout offers guests a high-end, fast-casual experience, with redesigned exteriors, dining areas and kitchens. Additionally, the variety of seating options accommodates a range of group sizes, and wi-fi keeps guests connected.

“We’re currently seeking a team of more than 20 from the local Royal Palm Beach area,” Byrd said. “Our goal is to help residents grow in their careers with us through some of our great employee incentives.”

Interested candidates can apply at zaxjobs.com.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s offers prepared-at-order chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads. Zaxby’s most popular items are its hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and traditional or boneless wings, smothered in a choice of nine sauces with names like Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Nuclear and Insane. The menu also offers innovative Zappetizers like Tater Chips, Spicy Fried Mushrooms and Fried White Cheddar Bites, as well as a variety of Party Platterz perfect for any family gathering or special occasion.

Royal Palm Beach Zaxby’s guests will enjoy the Coca-Cola Company’s proprietary drink fountain, Coca-Cola Freestyle. The sleek, stylish fountain is touchscreen operated, enabling guests to select from more than 100 regular and low-calorie brands — including many varieties of waters, sports drinks, lemonades and sparkling beverages that were not available in the U.S. prior to the arrival of Coca-Cola Freestyle.

Zaxby’s also offers four salads, or Zalads: The House, The Blue, The Caesar and its newest addition, The Cobb. All of Zaxby’s Zalads are prepared with chicken, three kinds of lettuce, interesting ingredients — such as French-fried onions — fresh veggies and juicy tomatoes, and are larger than most salads served elsewhere. Zalads are assembled at the time the order is placed, versus being pre-made and stored in a cooler.

Additionally, Zaxby’s offers a line of premium milkshakes, including the birthday cake, banana pudding and chocolate cookie flavors. They are rich and creamy, hand-blended, and are topped with whipped cream.

Enjoying great chicken in an atmosphere where you could be yourself? That’s what childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley wanted to achieve when they founded Zaxby’s back in the 1990s. Many years and locations later, Zaxby’s is still delivering on that promise: to serve delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere. As of July 2017, there are more than 800 Zaxby’s locations in 17 states. For more info., visit www.zaxbys.com.