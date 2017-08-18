Aguirre Foundation Makes Big Contributions To Community

The Christopher Aguirre Memorial Foundation is helping impact the lives of Wellington’s children by providing educational and athletic opportunities.

Born out of the tragedy of losing a beloved son to a drunk driver, the family of Christopher Aguirre has made it their mission to empower every child in the community.

The foundation boasts an impressive philanthropic resume. Most recently, the foundation partnered with Wellington’s Community Services Department on the 2017 Back-to-School Community Block Party at Tiger Shark Cove Park. The foundation donated more than 200 pairs of shoes to local children, and sponsored a number of fun food vendors and events, including two bounce houses, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cone machines. This is the foundation’s third year sponsoring this community event.

In fulfilling its mission to give back to the community through educational and athletic opportunities for children, the Aguirre foundation also sponsored 10 kids to attend summer camp at the Boys & Girls Club for the entire summer, as well as covering the cost of all field trips. This is also the foundation’s third year sponsoring the Boys & Girls Club program in Wellington.

During the holidays, when most are focused on their own family feasts, members of the Christopher Aguirre Memorial Foundation are busy buying items to provide complete Thanksgiving meals to those in need. In 2016, the foundation provided a large donation to Wellington’s Hometown Holiday Food Drive. Foundation members also donate to and participate in Wellington’s annual toy drive.

Each year, the foundation hosts a softball tournament on the second Saturday in December that attracts more than 500 people, allowing the foundation to continue its efforts in helping others.

Thanks to the generosity of the Christopher Aguirre Memorial Foundation, Wellington children continue to enjoy opportunities for fun over the summer and a great start to the new school year. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.christophermemorial.org.

ABOVE: Thanks to the Christopher Aguirre Memorial Foundation, more than 200 pairs of shoes were donated to local children in need.