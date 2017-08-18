American Business Women’s Association To Meet Sept. 13

The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel (4350 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens). Networking is from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the program. The cost is $25. Guests are welcome.

The speaker will be Coretta Talbot. Talbot has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in mental health and psychology counseling. She is also a registered licensed mental health intern with the State of Florida.

Talbot is also a creative director, empowerment speaker, minister, mentor and life coach. Her motto is, “My mission is His mission. My voice is His voice speaking through me.” Talbot thrives on sharing her faith and testimony in a non-traditional way that plants a seed of hope into the lives of others.

To RSVP, or for more information, contact Sam Markwell at (561) 644 2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727.

The Embassy Suites Hotel is located at 4350 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. For directions to the hotel, call (561) 622-1000.

The mission of the ABWA is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.

For more info., visit www.abwa.org/chapter/northern-palm-beach-chapter.