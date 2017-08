Palm Beach Trykers and Hope 4 Mobility will meet in the gym at the CMAA Therapeutic Recreation Complex (2728 Lake Worth Road) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 to present AmTrykes to children and adults who were evaluated in June. There will be a DJ, raffle, food, silent auction, obstacle course, art projects, activities and photos. For more info., e-mail palmbeachtrykers@gmail.com.