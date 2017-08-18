Arianna Sophia Bongiorno To Help Kick Off Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Arianna Sophia Bongiorno, a former Wellington resident, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 16, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square video presentation.

The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

The photo of Bongiorno was selected from more than 2,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photographs. Almost 500 photographs will appear in the video, which will be shown in the heart of Times Square. Bongiorno is pictured posed proudly in an orange and white dress sporting her adorable pig tails.

The Times Square video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. The video presentation will be followed by the 23rd annual Flagship Buddy Walk in New York City. This year, Buddy Walk events will be held in more than 275 cities across the country, as well as select international locations, in and around October with over 325,000 people participating. For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit www.buddywalk.org or call (800) 221-4602.