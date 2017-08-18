Aronberg Re-Elected As Officer Of NDAA

State Attorney Dave Aronberg has been re-elected by his peers as an officer on the board of directors of the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) at the NDAA’s summer board meeting held recently in Minneapolis. He will serve as the organization’s Assistant Treasurer/Secretary, which is a key leadership position and a rare honor.

“We are pleased that Dave was re-elected as an officer of the NDAA,” said NDAA President Michael O. Freeman, state attorney for Hennepin County, Minn. “Dave’s leadership on fighting the opioid epidemic and his passion for victims’ rights continue to make him a valued part of our national organization.”

Aronberg felt honored by the appointment.

“My goal in Palm Beach County is the same as the NDAA’s: to promote the fair, impartial and expeditious pursuit of justice. I am honored to continue serving in a leadership role of such an important organization.”