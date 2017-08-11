AT&T Upgrades More Than 130 Towers In South Florida

AT&T has upgraded more than 130 cell sites Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, adding extra capacity to accommodate more network traffic and boost mobile service for customers.

The areas in Palm Beach County benefiting from the network upgrades include Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Jupiter, Lake Park, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach.

“AT&T works hard to deliver a great network experience for our customers, wherever they are,” AT&T Florida President Joe York said. “That’s why we continue to invest in our South Florida networks. Our investments will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.”

AT&T spent nearly $975 million from 2014 to 2016 to upgrade its South Florida wireless and wireline networks. In 2016, AT&T upgraded about 1,000 cell sites with extra capacity; turned on five new cell sites; rolled out mobile cell sites for four large events, including SunFest in West Palm Beach; and turned on an outdoor distributed antenna system at Hard Rock Stadium to boost coverage in the parking lot for tailgaters.