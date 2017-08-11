Attorney Alfred Malefatto Tapped For ‘Who’s Who Legal’

Lewis, Longman & Walker shareholder Alfred Malefatto has been selected for inclusion in the Who’s Who Legal: Environment 2017 Guide.

Who’s Who Legal is an annual publication recognizing lawyers nominated by clients and peers. Nominees for Who’s Who Legal: Environment 2017 Guide were selected based upon comprehensive, independent survey work with both general counsel and environmental lawyers in private practice worldwide.

Who’s Who Legal recognizes private practice lawyers with a track record in providing advice to clients in transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, visit www.whoswholegal.com.

Malefatto has been practicing environmental, land use and administrative law in Florida since 1980. He has represented Fortune 500 companies, developers, home builders, small businesses and local governments in a variety of environmental permitting, enforcement and transactional matters, and in all manner of Florida land use proceedings. He can be reached at (561) 640-0820 or at amalefatto@llw-law.com.

For more than 20 years, the attorneys at Lewis, Longman & Walker have helped the individuals, businesses and governments that have shaped Florida’s future. The firm offers solutions to issues associated with complex local, state and federal laws and regulations.

Lewis, Longman & Walker focuses on the specific, technical and ever-changing areas of environmental, land use and governmental law. The team is comprised of well-known and respected attorneys with the experience and skill to quickly resolve difficult legal challenges. They are committed to responding to clients’ needs promptly and economically, and believe in building long-term attorney-client relationships based upon collaboration and solid performance. For more information, visit www.llw-law.com.

The firm has offices in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa Bay and West Palm Beach.