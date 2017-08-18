Azzaro Selected For IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

A Wellington businesswoman was recently selected by the Treasury Department to serve on the nationwide Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP). Panel members listen to taxpayers, identify issues and make suggestions for improving Internal Revenue Service customer service and customer satisfaction.

CPA Alice Guy Azzaro, a Wellington resident, is one of about 70 volunteers serving on the panel. She will represent local taxpayers as well as work on national issues.

TAP members devote 200 to 300 hours yearly to the panel. Members work with IRS executives on priority topics and also serve as a conduit for grassroots issues between the public and the IRS. Some of the professions represented on the panel include teachers, engineers, attorneys, public administrators, homemakers, accountants, law enforcement officers, professors, and retired military and small business owners.

“The new panel members play a critical role by helping to ensure that the IRS provides quality taxpayer service to all taxpayers,” said Nina Olson, IRS national taxpayer advocate and head of the Taxpayer Advocate Service. “As the IRS remains committed to improving services and assistance to taxpayers, the input from the citizen volunteers at TAP has never been more important. The Taxpayer Advocate Service is committed to making sure that the IRS seeks out and considers panel member’s views on key initiatives impacting taxpayers before decisions are made.”

Azzaro is in private practice in Wellington, serving clients within the United States and internationally. She is also pursuing a doctorate of business administration in accounting and is researching tax reform and entrepreneurial issues.

Contact Azzaro and the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel by calling (888) 912-1227 or visiting www.improveirs.org.