Binks Forest ‘Party With A Purpose’ Sept. 9

The school year has officially begun, and the Binks Forest Elementary School PTA is hosting a special fundraiser to help provide students with much-needed laptop computers.

The community can support the PTA’s efforts by purchasing tickets to this year’s “Party with a Purpose.” The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Romeo’s Italian Cuisine, located in the Wellington Marketplace at 13889 Wellington Trace. Pre-sale tickets are $40 and are selling out quickly.

The event is for adults only, and each ticket includes unlimited tapas, soft drinks and $20 in casino chips. Plus, enjoy a chance to win great prizes during the raffle and live and silent auctions. You might even be the lucky winner of a Caribbean vacation.

To purchase presale tickets, visit www.bfespta.cheddarup.com. Tickets will go up $5 after Sept. 1.