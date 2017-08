Caribbean-Americans for Community Involvement (CAFCI) held auditions Friday, Aug. 11 at the Harvin Center, where anyone under age 21 was able to audition for the “Stars of Tomorrow” Youth Talent Show, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. in the Crestwood Middle School auditorium. For more info., visit www.cafcipbc.org or e-mail cafci@bellsouth.net.