Calendar For August 11 – August 17, 2017

Friday, Aug. 11

• CAFCI will host auditions for its annual Youth Talent Show: Stars of Tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harvin Center (1030 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach) for performers ages 5 to 21. For additional information, contact CAFCI at cafci@bellsouth.net or (561) 790-4002, Nadine at (561) 351-6895, Clover at (561) 596-1748 or Junette at (561) 346-2353.

• The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) will host a free screening of the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul on Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Saturday, Aug. 12

• The Florida Gun & Knife Show will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13. For more info., visit www.flgunshows.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Horse Sense: Native Plants for Equestrian Properties on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Join in an enlightening look at how native plants can enhance your landscape and paddock areas. Call (561) 681-4155 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Doggie Days of Summer for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. Listen to fun stories about favorite fluffy friends. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Teen AnimeFest for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Do you love anime, manga and cosplay? Dress up as your favorite character and eat snacks while watching anime shows and challenging your friends to trivia. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host a Roar & Pour event on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. The whole zoo will be open to explore with Roar & Pour admission. The Summer Grill and Tiki Bar will be open with beer, wine and a Copperpoint Brewing Company tap takeover. There will be live music from Styx and Journey tribute bands. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org/roar-and-pour for more info.

Sunday, Aug. 13

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Yoga in the Garden on Sundays, Aug. 13, 20 and 27 at 8 a.m. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sahaja Meditation for adults on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. Sahaja meditation is a simple, time-honored technique that reduces stress and increases wellness. It brings better focus and helps people become more centered and balanced. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Monday, Aug. 14

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Write! Read! Critique!” for adults on Mondays, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m. Join in an informal roundtable discussion where participants improve their craft by reading and discussing their work in progress. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Xi Xi Tau, a sorority dedicated to social, cultural, and service projects, known around the world as the “friendship” organization, meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of every month at a member’s house in the West Palm Beach area. Call (561) 793-2478 for more info.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host a Cooking in the Garden Creative Culinary Class on Monday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the topic of convenient, portable, plant-based meals in a mason jar. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Chess fans unite to practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Oil Pastel Techniques for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. Learn a traditional approach to working with oil pastels. The class will explore blending techniques, application methods and the difference undertones in color can make. Pastels, paper and other materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Paper Airplane Contest for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Create a paper airplane and see how far it can fly. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafternoon: Paper Mosaics for adults on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. Arrange colored papers of various shapes into beautiful mosaic patterns. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Preserving Your Family Heritage: Scanning Images” for adults on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Bring up to 100 photos in good condition and a flash drive to save the digital images using a high-speed scanner. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Western Business Alliance will hold a Business After Hours Networking Event at CJR Fine Arts & Frame (514B N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach) on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Anime Nation for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. View new anime titles. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for Wiltshire Village on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Call (561) 791-4764 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tai Chi for adults on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Learn basic Tai Chi moves. For those who cannot stand for long periods, an alternative form can be done seated. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host The Coloring Club for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Color for fun and relaxation with other coloring enthusiasts. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Writers Reading Open Mic for ages 18 and up on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Writers are invited to share their work in this open mic event, or come just to listen. Preferred reading length of no more than five minutes on a family-friendly subject matter. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Shulamit Hadassah will host a Bling Out Your Bra Party on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at PBCFR Station 30 (9910 Stribling Way, Wellington). The decorated bras will be displayed during the Uplift Project Fundraiser for breast cancer research at Bloomingdale’s on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Call Helene at (561) 512-3172 or e-mail coolmama18@hotmail.com for more info.

Thursday, Aug. 17

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Tie-Dye Towel Art for adults on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10:15 a.m. Design a hand towel with your own psychedelic art using food coloring. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold an Economic Forum Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Marriott (1001 Okeechobee Blvd.) featuring Palm Beach County School Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa with remarks by Florida Chamber Foundation Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal. Visit www.cpbchamber.com for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Adult Coloring: Mystery Pictures for ages 16 and up on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. Add a bit of mystery to your coloring with this “color by number” approach. As you work, your masterpiece will slowly reveal itself. All supplies will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Colorful Sea Creatures for ages 5 to 10 on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. Make a splash coloring pages featuring creatures from the deep blue sea. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sit ’n’ Stitch for ages 9 and up on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. Meet new people and share your ideas and knowledge. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• Join the Wellington Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at CJR Fine Arts & Frame (514B N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach) for an evening of food, wine and philanthropy to support Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control in its effort to adopt as many dogs and cats as possible. Call (561) 792-6525 or e-mail info@wellingtonchamber.com for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a free concert by the Gypsy Lane Band at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

Friday, Aug. 18

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its After-School Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. Take a brick break from back to school as you use Lego bricks to work on creative projects. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The South Florida Science Center & Aquarium will host a Ladies Night Out on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Mix, mingle and enjoy an evening of excitement and entertainment. Visit www.sfsciencecenter.org or call (561) 832-1988 for more info.

Saturday, Aug. 19

• The Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre (133 U.S. Highway 1, Suite 109, North Palm Beach) will host a Young Hemingways Creative Writing Class for ages 10 to 12 on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Call (561) 743-9955 for more info.

Sunday, Aug. 20

• Temple B’nai Jacob of Wellington (12794 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 6) will host an open house on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can learn about the religious school, meet the rabbi, purchase High Holiday tickets and learn about special events. For more info., call (561) 793-4347 or visit www.templebnaijacob.com.

Monday, Aug. 21

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will celebrate “The Celestial Event of the Year” on Monday, Aug. 21 at 1:15 and 4:15 p.m. For the first time since 1979, the continental United States will be treated to a solar eclipse. The view from Palm Beach County will be partial, so proper eyewear is necessary. Grab a pair of eclipse viewing glasses and observe this astronomical phenomenon, weather permitting. Glasses are available while supplies last. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Pinterest for Beginners for adults on Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to register with Pinterest, a visual discovery tool. Participants must have an e-mail address and basic computer skills. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.