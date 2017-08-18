CFF To Host Women In Sports Lunch Aug. 24

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Palm Beach Chapter will host its first ever ladies luncheon in celebration of women in sports at the Palm Beach Polo & Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., sponsored by FPL.

Pro golfer Michelle McGann will highlight the morning with a champagne meet and greet. Beachhouse Etc. by Susanne Pignato will stage a dynamic fashion show with music provided by Roy Price of Roy Price Entertainment.

Look for a fun and instructional “Kiss Your Kids” gift bag sale. Along with an array of treats and treasures, the gift bags will serve as a reminder of the old-fashioned way many parents once diagnosed the genetic disease. Cystic fibrosis causes the body to secrete large amounts of salt. Prior to genetic testing, parents kissing their own children often detected the excess salt and, ultimately, cystic fibrosis.

The luncheon is a kickoff event for the popular Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Arthur’s Jam party, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, also at the Palm Beach Polo & Country Club. For luncheon tickets, visit https://arthursjam2017.eventscff.org.