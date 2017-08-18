CJC Seek Participants For Citizen’s Justice Academy

Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) will host its 33rd annual Citizen’s Justice Academy this fall. The 10-week program begins on Monday, Sept. 25, and runs 10 consecutive Mondays, until Dec. 4. The sessions run from 6 to 9 p.m.

This program is open to all residents living in Palm Beach County who wish to learn more about the criminal justice system. The program is free. Lectures will be provided by local, state and federal law enforcement professionals. The CJC is now offering greater collaboration with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The improved program will include cybercrime, homeland security, a demonstration of police body worn cameras and more. There will be demonstrations and opportunities to see high-tech equipment.

Participants will learn about local law enforcement, including PBSO Special Operations. Tours are given of the Main Detention Center, the Main Courthouse and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Most of the program is classroom-style lectures with interactive presentations.

The first month of classes are held at the West Palm Beach Police Department (600 Banyan Street, West Palm Beach). Subsequent classes will be in other locations in the greater West Palm Beach area.

Registration closes on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.pbcgov.org/criminaljustice. Because of space limitations, only 50 people will be able to enroll. Call (561) 355-4943 for more information.