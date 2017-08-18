Cohen Media Room Opening Set For Sept. 3

The community is invited to the grand opening celebration of the Cohen Media Room at Chabad of Royal Palm Beach (129 Sparrow Drive, Royal Palm Beach) on Sunday, Sept. 3. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres with live music and door prizes, as well as a special program for kids.

The Cohen Media Room will feature a state-of-the-art monitor and speaker system, with a live streaming interface and touch-screen computers, along with a comfortable sitting for guests to relax, learn and enjoy. RSVP to LeahRPB@gmail.com or call (561) 225-1766 for more info.