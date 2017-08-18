Community Of Hope Church Offering Free Support Groups Starting Soon

Community of Hope Church in Loxahatchee Groves is offering a number of free support groups starting soon.

GriefShare — The death of a loved one brings pain and confusion. A grieving person often feels that few people understand them. GriefShare is a faith-based seminar and support group for those grieving the loss of someone close — a spouse, child, family member or friend. Videos of grief experts and discussion guided by trained facilitators help participants move through their grief journey in a healthy way and begin to regain joy in life. Beginning Sept. 11, Community of Hope Church is offering this free 13-week GriefShare series on Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants can join at any time during the 13-week series.

DivorceCare — DivorceCare is a special weekly seminar and support group for people who are separated or divorced. It’s a place where you can be around people who understand what you are feeling, while hearing valuable information that will help you move on. Videos of family counselors together with discussion guided by trained facilitators help participants heal from the hurt of a broken marriage. Community of Hope Church offers this free 13-week DivorceCare series twice a year. The next series begins Sept. 12 and will be held Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The church also offers DC4K (DivorceCare for Kids) simultaneously with DivorceCare. DC4K is designed to help children ages 6 to 13 who are struggling with the confusion and pain that comes from their parents’ separation and divorce to process their feelings about their parents’ broken marriage.

Adoptive & Foster Parent Support Group — This group meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for parents of adopted or foster children to learn and support each other, and also for people who are considering adopting or fostering to understand more about it.

Caregivers Support Group — This group is held one Thursday each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m., starting Sept. 21. Meet once a month with others who care for a loved one to support and encourage each other by sharing information and studying the book, The Heart of a Caregiver.

For more information, or to register for these seminars and groups, call (561) 753-8883 or e-mail info@communityofhope.church. Community of Hope Church is located at 14055 Okeechobee Blvd. in Loxahatchee Groves and worships Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. For more info., visit www.communityofhope.church.