Countdown 2 Zero Adoption Event At Convention Center Sept. 9

The fourth annual Countdown 2 Zero (C2Z) Adoption Event — the largest one-day pet adoption event in Palm Beach County — will return to the air-conditioned Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presented by the Lois Pope Life Foundation and the Petco Foundation, the free event will feature close to 1,000 animals — dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rabbits, birds and guinea pigs — seeking new families and homes.

Organized by the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control, the Countdown 2 Zero Adoption Event is a collaborative effort of more than 30 local animal rescue organizations to save the lives of animals in Palm Beach County. The past three C2Z adoption events found nearly 1,000 animals their forever homes.

“This is Palm Beach County’s largest one-day adoption event,” said Rich Anderson, CEO and executive director of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. “On this day, the local animal rescue community comes together, united in our efforts to save the lives of homeless animals in Palm Beach County. Together, through C2Z, we are working to save the life of every single adoptable animal in our community.”

Countdown 2 Zero is a multi-pronged approach to find homes for homeless animals in Palm Beach County.

“The C2Z Adoption Event is just one of the many ways we come together to help support the important C2Z initiative,” said Dianne Sauve, director of Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control. “In addition to promoting the adoption of local rescue animals in need of loving homes, we also encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets, as this is the most humane way to reduce the number of unwanted puppies and kittens born each day.”

Admission and parking is free for the Countdown 2 Zero Adoption Event. Many of the rescue groups will be offering special discounts and adoption incentives, and all new pet parents will receive special gifts. In addition, rabies license tags will be complimentary for each adopted pet that will reside in Palm Beach County.

For more information, call (561) 472-8845 or e-mail info@countdown2zero.org.

Sponsors include the Lois Pope Life Foundation, the Petco Foundation, the Animal Farm Foundation, WPBF 25 News, Sunny 107.9, Kool 105.5, the Palm Beach Post, Florida Weekly, Nozzle Nolen, Pet Paradise Resort, Scenthound, Very Important Paws, the PBSO Animal Kindness Unit, Inn the Doghouse and Central Bark Doggy Day Care.

Countdown 2 Zero is public/private community collaboration, initiated by Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control, the Board of County Commissioners and the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League to bring animal welfare organizations together and end the euthanasia of adoptable animals in Palm Beach County. The annual adoption event is a collaborative effort between local animal rescues in an effort to save lives. To learn more, visit www.countdown2zero.org.

ABOVE: Cheryl Lueke with a dog at last year’s adoption event.