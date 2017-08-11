Eagle Arts Academy Launches Preschool Program

A unique preschool intended to expose the youngest learners to the wonders of art and technology is opening in Wellington. The Little Eaglets Academy, a division of the Eagle Arts Academy, is opening its doors this month. The new program is a one-of-a-kind approach that values the arts and technology as much as academics.

“Walt Disney believed in the importance of an arts education. I am very excited about this new venture, as we expand to bring the arts to children as young as two years old,” said Gregory Blount, founder and executive director of the Little Eaglets Academy.

Children as young as two years old will receive 90 minutes of specialized arts and technology skills every day. Each child will be encouraged to stretch their imagination and express themselves using the world of art, music, acting, and even an introduction to coding. To help them, the Little Eaglets Academy provides every child, ranging in age from two to four years old, with their own computer tablet and their own paid enterprise account to ABCmouse.com.

The Little Eaglets Academy is a full-day specialized preschool program located in newly renovated preschool classrooms on the Eagle Arts Academy campus in Wellington. The program follows the accredited Frog Street curriculum, a comprehensive, research-based program that integrates instruction across developmental domains and early learning disciplines. Frog Street is supported with additional supplemental curriculum including Reading Eggs and Flocabulary.

The Little Eaglets Academy is led by Preschool Director Cathy Terwilliger, who has 25 years of experience operating and teaching at preschools. She is supported by Maude Carilus, a teacher with 15 years’ experience and a certification in child development. Carilus is also a certified nursing assistant.

“Our mission is to nurture the whole child,” Terwilliger said. “Exposing our youngest learners to the beauty and limitless possibilities of art and technology gives them a one-of-a-kind chance to grow in all areas. The Little Eaglets Academy provides all the academic support of a traditional preschool, but with the added wonders of art and technology. There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing a child discover their creativity and individuality. That’s what we want to encourage.”

Currently enrolling for the 2017-18 school year in grades preschool through 8th grade, the Eagle Arts Academy uses teaching methodologies that create a fun and engaging learning environment, such as Center Based Learning, Project Based Learning and Kinesthetic Learning.

Children who do not like school or struggle with standard teaching methods are transformed into engaged learners, whether they are a low-level, average or gifted student. The school’s goal is to create as many options as possible to help students be successful in their learning.