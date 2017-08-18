Flood Zone Maps Available On County Web Site

For this first time since 1982, Palm Beach County’s flood insurance rate maps have been revised by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The new maps will go into effect on Oct. 5.

To help residents review the current and pending flood zone information for properties, Palm Beach County has created a flood zone map viewer application that can be accessed from the county’s home page at www.pbcgov.com.

This tool, searchable by address, reports the flood zone designations that touch each property. Just because a special flood hazard area touches a property, that does not mean that the structure is located within the flood zone. Flood elevations on the new maps are shown in a different vertical datum (North American Vertical Datum 1988), as opposed to the old maps (National Geodetic Vertical Datum 1929). Those comparing the new maps to a previous survey would require a conversion.

Those residing in unincorporated areas who are uncertain about their new flood zone designation are invited to call the Palm Beach County Flood Information Hotline at (561) 233-5374. Those residing in a municipality should contact the municipality’s floodplain administrator. For more information on the National Flood Insurance Program, visit www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program.