Gigantic Garage Sale Returns To South Florida Fairgrounds Sept. 16

Organizations and individuals looking to get rid of excess stuff can sign up for a booth at the South Florida Fair’s 27th annual Gigantic Garage Sale.

Some 250 nonprofit and for-profit organizations and families are expected to be a part of this year’s Gigantic Garage Sale at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Vendor spaces are available starting at $75 per 10×10 booth, and now is the time to sign up before the spaces fill up.

About 3,500 people are expected to attend, in search of great deals and unique finds. The sale spans two spacious expo halls filled with a variety of merchandise in air-conditioned comfort. A portion of the admission fee will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk – Team Dylan/South Florida Fair.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Early admission price from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. is $7. After 10 a.m., admission is $5. For free parking, enter through gates 3 or 12.

The South Florida Fairgrounds is located at 9067 Southern Blvd. For more info., call (561) 793-0333 or visit www.southfloridafair.com.