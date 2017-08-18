Hanley Foundation’s Turner Benoit Speaks At Rotary Luncheon

Turner Benoit, director of special projects and community engagement for the Hanley Foundation, spoke at a recent luncheon meeting of the Wellington Rotary Club held at the Wanderers Club.

Benoit, the luncheon’s guest speaker, shared information about the Hanley Foundation’s programming and grant support for statewide substance use disorder advocacy, prevention, education and access to quality treatment. The Hanley Foundation is the largest provider of substance abuse prevention services in Florida, working in 14 counties.

For more information about the Wellington Rotary Club, visit www.wellingtonrotary.org. Learn more about the Hanley Foundation at www.hanleycenterfoundation.org.