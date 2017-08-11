‘Hooch And Hounds’ Celebration Aug. 17

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce will host a one-of-a-kind “Hooch and Hounds” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at CJR Fine Arts & Frame (514B N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach).

This event will wrap up the chamber’s summer campaign “Dudes and Dogs,” where 60 men from the chamber showcased 60 dogs and cats residing at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control in an effort to help them find their forever homes. Chairmen for the campaign were Scott Harris and Michael Ferreira.

Through the efforts of Elizabeth Harfmann of Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control and many others, the chamber was able to facilitate the adoption and rescue of 40 pets.

Harris, CEO of Pyra Promotions, Pyra 360 and PhysEd Gear, in conjunction with the Darbster Foundation, sponsored a transport shuttle. This means that Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control and the Darbster Foundation partnered with rescues in the Northeast and New England. Twenty dogs were transported in early August to the partner rescues, where wonderful homes await.

“My current life isn’t in a position, with all my travel, to adopt a dog. When I heard that there were homes waiting, and that all we needed was money to get them there, I looked into the eyes of my favorite little puppy, Trudy, and it was a no brainer,” Harris said. “Saving 20 lives, hopefully over 100 lives in two months with our initiative of Hooch & Hounds, allows me to go to sleep with a heart that is filled.”

Meanwhile, the members, owners, operators and staff members of Wellington National Golf Club have committed to sponsoring a second shuttle.

“Hooch and Hounds” is open to the public, and the ticket price will include cuisine compliments of Stonewood Grill & Tavern, as well as premium wines from Rich Oak Vineyards.

“To be part of such a worthy cause and be in a position to help a great organization like the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control is amazing, and part of our culture of kindness, care and hospitality at Stonewood Grill,” said Craig Conerly, operating partner at Stonewood Grill & Tavern.

Brandon West, owner & CEO of Rich Oak Vineyards, wanted to sponsor the event for a number of reasons. “Back in college, I took a sales class and one of our final projects was to raise $1,000 for rescue pups, and the experience really hit home,” he said. “Since then, I have rescued my dog, and we strongly believe in giving back to help grow our community. We feel this is the perfect opportunity for us to help out with our Wines of Wellington. We strongly believe in giving back to help grow our community, and we feel this is the perfect opportunity for us to help out.”

For more information, or to get tickets, call (561) 792-6525 or visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.