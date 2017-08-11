Horse Sense At Acreage Library

A free presentation, “Horse Sense: Native Plants for Equestrian Properties,” will take place at the Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. The program will offer a look at how native plants can enhance your landscape and paddock areas. The presentation will cover the benefits of planting and preserving native plants — for you, your horses and the environment. Topics include suitable native plants and their uses, and how to identify some plants that are toxic to horses. Get a voucher for two free three-gallon native plants, while supplies last. The speaker will be Adrienne Deutsch, program assistant for the Native Canopy Education Program and a former dressage competitor. Call (561) 681-4155 to reserve a spot.