Kacey Schwartz, a former Wellington resident, held a book signing Sunday, July 2 at the Barnes & Noble store in Wellington.

Schwartz, an illustrator, illustrated Rebecca Chance’s book, June Sparrow and the Million-Dollar Penny.

The book is available at Barnes & Noble as well as Amazon and other online book stores.

Schwartz attended the Dreyfoos School of the Arts and the University of Central Florida. She is now married and living in San Francisco.